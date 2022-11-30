ICON (ICX) Price Hits $0.20

ICON (ICX) traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. ICON has a market cap of $186.00 million and $117.17 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ICON has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 926,210,351 with 919,483,096 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.21596239 USD and is up 27.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $79,310,188.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

