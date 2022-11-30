iExec RLC Reaches Market Capitalization of $87.45 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00006392 BTC on major exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $87.45 million and approximately $6.96 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,885.61 or 0.99972126 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010218 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007399 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036443 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00040585 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005886 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021508 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00245741 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.0703315 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $10,149,365.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

