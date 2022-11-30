iExec RLC (RLC) Market Cap Reaches $87.52 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $87.52 million and approximately $6.82 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00006332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.0825805 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $6,803,256.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

