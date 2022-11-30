ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) vs. Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF) Head to Head Contrast

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF – Get Rating) and ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmunityBio has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme and ImmunityBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A ImmunityBio -71,743.44% N/A -104.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

8.3% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.7% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme and ImmunityBio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme 0 1 0 0 2.00 ImmunityBio 0 0 1 0 3.00

ImmunityBio has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.08%. Given ImmunityBio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ImmunityBio is more favorable than Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme and ImmunityBio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ImmunityBio $930,000.00 2,251.17 -$346.79 million N/A N/A

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ImmunityBio.

Summary

ImmunityBio beats Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme

(Get Rating)

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat cardiovascular diseases. It develops drugs based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI) platform primarily to treat high blood pressure and heart failure. The company develops firibastat, a monotherapy drug that is in pivotal Phase III study for the treatment of hypertension, as well as in clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure. It is also developing QGC011 to treat hypertension with combination therapy; and QGC006 and QGC606 drug for the treatment of hypertension and heart failure. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Paris, France.

About ImmunityBio

(Get Rating)

ImmunityBio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems. The company also develops therapeutic agents, which are in Phase II or III clinical trial for the treatment of liquid and solid tumors, including bladder, pancreatic, and lung cancers, as well as pathogens as SARS-CoV-2 and HIV. It has collaboration agreements with National Cancer Institute, National Institute of Deafness and Communication Disorders, and Amyris, Inc.; and license agreements with CytRx Corporation, EnGeneIC Pty Limited, GlobeImmune, Inc., and Infectious Disease Research Institute, Sanford Health, Shenzhen Beike Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., and Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.