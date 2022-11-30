Immutable X (IMX) Price Tops $0.47 on Exchanges

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $266.26 million and $11.04 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,139.35 or 0.06757957 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.86 or 0.00503363 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,160.56 or 0.30609393 BTC.

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Immutable X

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

