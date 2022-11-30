Insider Buying: 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Buys 3,384 Shares of Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 3,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $18,781.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 538,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,055.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 27th, Kevin Rendino purchased 2,059 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $10,871.52.
- On Monday, September 19th, Kevin Rendino acquired 5,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00.
- On Friday, September 16th, Kevin Rendino purchased 5,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00.
- On Tuesday, September 13th, Kevin Rendino acquired 10,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Kevin Rendino bought 102 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $617.10.
TURN opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.
