Insider Buying: CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Insider Acquires 334,819 Shares of Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Max Royde acquired 334,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £448,657.46 ($536,735.81).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CentralNic Group alerts:

On Friday, November 25th, Max Royde bought 350,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £455,000 ($544,323.48).

On Friday, October 21st, Max Royde acquired 20,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £25,600 ($30,625.67).

On Tuesday, October 11th, Max Royde bought 14,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £16,660 ($19,930.61).

On Thursday, October 6th, Max Royde purchased 8,169 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £9,721.11 ($11,629.51).

On Wednesday, September 28th, Max Royde acquired 19,448 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £21,198.32 ($25,359.88).

On Friday, September 23rd, Max Royde bought 14,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £16,240 ($19,428.16).

CentralNic Group Stock Up 1.6 %

LON:CNIC opened at GBX 128 ($1.53) on Wednesday. CentralNic Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 106.50 ($1.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 150 ($1.79). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 124.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 122.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £369.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,300.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About CentralNic Group

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($2.99) price target on shares of CentralNic Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

(Get Rating)

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CentralNic Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CentralNic Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.