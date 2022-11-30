Insider Buying: Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF) Insider Buys 5,090 Shares of Stock

Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF – Get Rating) insider Robert Kaye purchased 5,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$7.78 ($5.19) per share, with a total value of A$39,610.38 ($26,406.92).

Collins Foods Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.17.

Collins Foods Company Profile

See Also

Collins Foods Limited engages in the operation, management, and administration of restaurants in Australia, Europe, and Asia. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Taco Bell, and Sizzler brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 261 franchised KFC restaurants in Australia, 17 franchised KFC restaurants in Germany, and 45 franchised KFC in the Netherlands; 20 Taco Bell restaurants, including 13 in Queensland, 6 in Victoria, and 1 in western Australia; and 66 franchised Sizzler restaurants in Thailand and Japan.

