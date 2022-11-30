Insider Buying: Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Insider Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2022

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCSGet Rating) insider Lynne Weedall acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £11,340 ($13,566.22).

Dr. Martens Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of Dr. Martens stock opened at GBX 200.40 ($2.40) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.99. Dr. Martens plc has a 52-week low of GBX 174.70 ($2.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 448.20 ($5.36). The company has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,061.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 243.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 245.17.

Dr. Martens Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. Dr. Martens’s payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.19) price objective on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.