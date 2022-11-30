Insider Buying: Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Insider Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Rating) insider Lynne Weedall acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £11,340 ($13,566.22).

Dr. Martens Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of Dr. Martens stock opened at GBX 200.40 ($2.40) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.99. Dr. Martens plc has a 52-week low of GBX 174.70 ($2.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 448.20 ($5.36). The company has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,061.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 243.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 245.17.

Dr. Martens Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. Dr. Martens’s payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.19) price objective on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

