Insider Buying: ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) Insider Purchases 20,394 Shares of Stock

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Rating) insider David Hallas bought 20,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £19,986.12 ($23,909.70).
ECO Animal Health Group Trading Up 0.3 %
LON:EAH traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 99.30 ($1.19). The stock had a trading volume of 56,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,757. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 103.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 108.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. ECO Animal Health Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 80.75 ($0.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 240 ($2.87). The stock has a market cap of £67.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,237.50.
About ECO Animal Health Group
