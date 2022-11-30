Insider Buying: ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) Insider Purchases 20,394 Shares of Stock

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Rating) insider David Hallas bought 20,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £19,986.12 ($23,909.70).

ECO Animal Health Group Trading Up 0.3 %

LON:EAH traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 99.30 ($1.19). The stock had a trading volume of 56,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,757. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 103.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 108.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. ECO Animal Health Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 80.75 ($0.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 240 ($2.87). The stock has a market cap of £67.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,237.50.

About ECO Animal Health Group

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

