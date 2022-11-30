Insider Buying: HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Director Purchases 110,054 Shares of Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 110,054 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $1,312,944.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,905,048 shares in the company, valued at $368,697,222.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, November 28th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 350,000 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $4,154,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 110,054 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $1,218,297.78.

On Monday, November 21st, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 110,054 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,151,164.84.

On Friday, November 18th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 78,353 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $737,301.73.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 400,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $3,888,000.00.

HireRight stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.32. 538,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,430. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average is $14.58. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.45 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HRT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in HireRight in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in HireRight in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in HireRight during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in HireRight by 128.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

