Insider Buying: Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Buys 1,703 Shares of Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $49,812.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 594,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,403,603.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Regional Management alerts:

On Friday, November 25th, Basswood Capital Management, L bought 5,034 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $148,654.02.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 1,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $29,590.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 63,093 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $1,803,197.94.

On Monday, November 14th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 5,219 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $161,789.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 6,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $192,120.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 29,135 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $837,631.25.

Regional Management Price Performance

NYSE:RM traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.85. 26,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,173. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average of $35.91. Regional Management Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 43.67 and a quick ratio of 43.67. The company has a market capitalization of $276.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Regional Management’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RM. Stephens lowered their target price on Regional Management from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Regional Management from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regional Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Regional Management by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,969,000 after buying an additional 40,186 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regional Management by 24.7% in the third quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 709,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,883,000 after acquiring an additional 140,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Regional Management by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regional Management by 67.7% during the third quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 308,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 124,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Regional Management by 8.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 199,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.