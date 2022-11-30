Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Purchases 4,400 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,400 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.86 per share, for a total transaction of $91,784.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.99. The company had a trading volume of 321,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,783. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average is $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $264.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. State Street Corp lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,311,000 after purchasing an additional 158,815 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,115,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,899,000 after buying an additional 221,350 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,964,000 after buying an additional 927,419 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,245,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,496,000 after buying an additional 20,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,176,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,443,000 after acquiring an additional 163,349 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

