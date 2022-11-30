Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Purchases 4,400 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,400 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.86 per share, for a total transaction of $91,784.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.99. The company had a trading volume of 321,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,783. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average is $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.36.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $264.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.
TCBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
