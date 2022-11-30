Insider Selling: CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Insider Sells 4,600 Shares of Stock

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) insider Paul Verrastro sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $54,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
CVRx Stock Up 7.8 %
NASDAQ CVRX traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.38. The stock had a trading volume of 103,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,345. CVRx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $13.94. The company has a market cap of $275.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.30.
CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 31.40% and a negative net margin of 218.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVRX. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CVRx by 685.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 164,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CVRx by 17.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 463,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 69,718 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVRx during the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CVRx during the third quarter worth $381,000. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CVRx
CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.
