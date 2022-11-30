Insider Selling: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,187,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,050,966.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Arc Family Trust sold 64,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $145,920.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $129,000.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $116,000.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $92,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $94,500.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $102,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $104,500.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $95,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $107,000.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $119,500.00.

FTC Solar Price Performance

Shares of FTC Solar stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,417,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,594. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $218.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.44. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $8.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 51.87% and a negative return on equity of 81.67%. The company had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 million. Analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in FTC Solar by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in FTC Solar by 41.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 212,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 70.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTCI shares. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of FTC Solar to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FTC Solar to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of FTC Solar to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.95.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Further Reading

