Insider Selling: LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Insider Sells 28,607 Shares of Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) insider Ronnie Momen sold 28,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $288,358.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,143.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
LendingClub Trading Up 2.0 %
LendingClub stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.26. 859,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $36.91.
LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.95 million. Research analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on LC. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.
