Insider Selling: LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Insider Sells 28,607 Shares of Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) insider Ronnie Momen sold 28,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $288,358.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,143.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

LendingClub Trading Up 2.0 %

LendingClub stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.26. 859,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $36.91.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.95 million. Research analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Fin Capital Management LP grew its holdings in LendingClub by 7.6% during the third quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 845,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,337,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 274.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 180,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 132,443 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in LendingClub in the third quarter worth $906,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,317,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after acquiring an additional 31,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LC. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

