Instem (LON:INS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $630.33

Instem plc (LON:INS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 630.33 ($7.54) and traded as high as GBX 685 ($8.19). Instem shares last traded at GBX 660 ($7.90), with a volume of 56,942 shares traded.

Instem Trading Up 6.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 630.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 681.80. The company has a market cap of £163.47 million and a P/E ratio of 8,387.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

About Instem

Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology applications to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.

