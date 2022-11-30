Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,273 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.1% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $28,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $28.40. 791,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,625,296. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

