Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICPT. Cowen decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $21.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 157,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

