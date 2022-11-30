Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.80.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICPT. Cowen decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2 %
Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $21.25.
About Intercept Pharmaceuticals
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.
