Interface, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the textile maker on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.
Interface has decreased its dividend by an average of 46.4% per year over the last three years. Interface has a payout ratio of 2.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Interface to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.9%.
Interface stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $619.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.87. Interface has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $16.61.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 228.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 38.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.
