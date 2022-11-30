Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $475.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.58.

Shares of INTU opened at $379.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $107.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $397.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.75. Intuit has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $697.27.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 78.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 96.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $10,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

