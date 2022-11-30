Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $475.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.10% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.58.
Shares of INTU opened at $379.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $107.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $397.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.75. Intuit has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $697.27.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 78.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 96.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $10,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
