Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.59-13.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.035-14.250 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.54 billion. Intuit also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.41-1.45 EPS.
Shares of Intuit stock traded down $5.93 on Tuesday, hitting $379.71. 1,682,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,741. Intuit has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $697.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $397.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.75.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $502.00 to $490.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intuit from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $529.16.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Intuit by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,422,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $684,015,000 after acquiring an additional 113,435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,416,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,113,000 after acquiring an additional 28,261 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Intuit by 15.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 988,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,994,000 after purchasing an additional 129,898 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Intuit by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Intuit by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
