Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1,659.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,619 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 0.6% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $2,192,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,953 shares of company stock worth $15,867,996. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $3.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,819. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.46. The company has a market capitalization of $92.73 billion, a PE ratio of 68.29, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

