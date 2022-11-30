Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,800 shares, an increase of 490.1% from the October 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ BSMS traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $23.22. The stock had a trading volume of 37,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,929. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $26.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.12.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
