Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $64.58

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.58 and traded as high as $67.45. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust shares last traded at $67.15, with a volume of 72,552 shares.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FXY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 18.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 40.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

