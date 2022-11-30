Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Stock Position Reduced by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 733,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,124 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up about 6.7% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. RFG Advisory LLC owned 1.96% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $115,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 437,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 75.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 50.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PRF traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.14. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,789. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.70. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $137.81 and a twelve month high of $176.73.

