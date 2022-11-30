Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the October 31st total of 207,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 194,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PEY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.24. 186,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,870. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average is $20.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

