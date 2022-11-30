Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 95.3% from the October 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 40,540 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 112,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

VPV traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,167. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0383 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.