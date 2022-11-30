Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,510 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 0.6% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $36,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,268,904. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $404.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

