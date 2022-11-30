Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Shares Down 1.6%

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Rating) shares were down 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.85 and last traded at $23.85. Approximately 170 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QVML. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $822,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,524,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,095,000 after purchasing an additional 216,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 664.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.