Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ionic Brands Price Performance

IONKF stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,333. Ionic Brands has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

About Ionic Brands

Ionic Brands Corp., through its subsidiaries, extracts, manufactures, brands, and distributes cannabis consumables and concentrate extract products in Washington and Oregon. The company provides cannabis oils and concentrates, infusions, and distillates; vaporizers; and hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc.

