iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 458,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,294 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,629,269 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.52 and its 200-day moving average is $59.11.

