iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by Red Tortoise LLC

Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Red Tortoise LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 337.5% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,088.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

IEMG stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.16. 412,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,361,582. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.54. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $62.12.

