iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Lessened by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.36. The company had a trading volume of 59,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,799,015. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $115.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

