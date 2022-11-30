iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 334.4% from the October 31st total of 469,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,645,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of ESGE traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.56. 1,539,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,291. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.90.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2,055.7% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,372,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,263,000 after buying an additional 4,169,274 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 121.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,187,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,369,000 after buying an additional 652,176 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 468.0% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 697,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,540,000 after buying an additional 574,803 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3,589.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after buying an additional 368,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after buying an additional 263,125 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.