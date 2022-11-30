iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 623.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 52,042 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 22.7% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.27. The stock had a trading volume of 123,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,954. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average is $33.13.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

