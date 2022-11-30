iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, an increase of 1,023.2% from the October 31st total of 377,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 636,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMXC. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 10,965 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 276,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,094,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Campion Asset Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

EMXC stock opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.80.

