iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Red Tortoise LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 115.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,532 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 4.4% of Red Tortoise LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.88. The stock had a trading volume of 36,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332,457. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $116.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.42.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.