iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Acquired by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 573.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $228.42 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.82 and a fifty-two week high of $280.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.39.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.