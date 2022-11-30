iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Position Increased by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,744 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,058,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,317,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793,861 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,334,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,326,000 after acquiring an additional 992,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $339,328,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV remained flat at $110.09 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,787. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.75 and a 12 month high of $110.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

