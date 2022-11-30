iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stake Increased by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of SLV traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,310,268. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $24.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

