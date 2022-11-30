iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 780.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 374,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,317 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 5.4% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $25,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after acquiring an additional 19,292 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,245. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.90.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.