iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,725 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,359,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJS opened at $95.95 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $108.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.49.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.