iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Seldon Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $82,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 5,476,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,883,000 after purchasing an additional 389,354 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,723,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,943,000 after purchasing an additional 220,566 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.83. 11,118,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.42.

