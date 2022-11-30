Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Short Interest Up 85.0% in November

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,400 shares, an increase of 85.0% from the October 31st total of 117,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Iterum Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRM traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.31. 21,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,243. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In related news, Director Brenton Karl Ahrens sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,610.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $156,000 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $101,000. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

