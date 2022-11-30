ITV plc (LON:ITV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 108.17 ($1.29).

ITV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on ITV from GBX 75 ($0.90) to GBX 70 ($0.84) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ITV from GBX 170 ($2.03) to GBX 160 ($1.91) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 56 ($0.67) price target on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get ITV alerts:

ITV Price Performance

Shares of LON:ITV opened at GBX 76.40 ($0.91) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07. ITV has a twelve month low of GBX 53.97 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 124 ($1.48). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 67.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 67.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 636.67.

Insider Activity

About ITV

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris bought 4,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £2,376.64 ($2,843.21).

(Get Rating)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.