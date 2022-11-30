J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $557.95

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 557.95 ($6.67) and traded as low as GBX 452.80 ($5.42). J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 457.20 ($5.47), with a volume of 148,398 shares changing hands.

JDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 735 ($8.79) to GBX 630 ($7.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 926.67 ($11.09).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 456.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 556.02. The company has a market cap of £570.88 million and a PE ratio of 3,044.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

In other news, insider Ben Whitley sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 405 ($4.85), for a total value of £3,090.15 ($3,696.79). In related news, insider Ben Thorne acquired 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 484 ($5.79) per share, for a total transaction of £9,922 ($11,869.84). Also, insider Ben Whitley sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 405 ($4.85), for a total transaction of £3,090.15 ($3,696.79). Insiders bought a total of 2,114 shares of company stock worth $1,022,126 over the last quarter.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

