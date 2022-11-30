Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the October 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NIPOF shares. Nomura cut shares of Japan Hotel REIT Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Japan Hotel REIT Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NIPOF remained flat at $457.38 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $457.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.38. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a twelve month low of $457.38 and a twelve month high of $607.00.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Company Profile

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

