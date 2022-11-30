JasmyCoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $129.37 Million (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 30th. In the last week, JasmyCoin has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JasmyCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JasmyCoin has a market capitalization of $129.37 million and approximately $78.55 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002197 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,167.51 or 0.06827811 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.99 or 0.00508728 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,291.09 or 0.30943251 BTC.
JasmyCoin Token Profile
JasmyCoin was first traded on April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,800,000,000 tokens. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.
JasmyCoin Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JasmyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JasmyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
