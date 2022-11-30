Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. lowered its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,343 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 1,063 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $164,765.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $164,765.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total transaction of $6,096,812.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,467,598.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,904. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,222. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.47. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $169.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -518.83, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.74.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

